Pleasure Boys to kick off Burnt Knob Festival at Iroquois Amphitheater

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Burnt Knob Festival gets under way at Iroquois Amphitheater on Friday.
It's the first year for the event, which features seven local musicians over two nights.
Pleasure Boys will open the show on Friday, taking the stage at 8 p.m. They are an electro-psych band, originally from Pleasureville, KY. The original trio relocated to Louisville in 2015 and eventually added new members.
>> VIDEO: Pleasure Boys perform on Sounds of the City
Other performers at the Burnt Knob Festival include James Lindsey, The Pass, Powell, the Dammit, Frederick the Younger and Nellie Pearl.
Admission to the event is $10 per person, per night.
