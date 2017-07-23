Rookie Murray holds on at Barbasol for first PGA Tour title

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Grayson Murray tees off on the fourth hole in the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Opelika, Ala.

(Todd J. Van Emst/Opelika-Auburn News via AP). Tag Riding, right, chips to the green on 18 during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Opelika, Ala.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Grayson Murray reacts after a putt attempt on the fourth hole in the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Opelika, Ala.

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Scott Stallings tees off on the fourth hole in the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Opelika, Ala.

By JOHN ZENORAP Sports Writer

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - Rookie Grayson Murray won the Barbasol Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, holing a 5-foot par putt on the final hole for a one-stroke victory.

Murray closed with a 3-under 68 to edge Chad Collins on Grand National's Lake Course. The 23-year-old former Wake Forest and Arizona State player set up the winning par with a nearly 50-foot putt from below the hole. He finished at 21-under 263.

Collins closed with a 68 two days after posting one of the tournament's two rounds of 60. A tap-in for par on No. 18 left him waiting to see if Murray would stumble.

Brian Gay had a 65 to tie for third at 19 under with third-round leader Scott Stallings (71) and Tag Ridings (69). Stallings shot 60 on Saturday.

Amateur Sam Burns of LSU tied for sixth at 18 under after a 66.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.