LMPD investigating deadly shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. (Source: Michael Flynn/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LMPD is investigating a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Police responded to a call of one person shot in the 3600 block of Vermont Avenue around 4:30 p.m., Metrosafe confirms.

Once on scene, they found a person shot inside the house, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

No other information on the victim or any suspects is known at this time.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

