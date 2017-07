Nationals' Strasburg leaves game after 2 innings

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg warms up during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Phoenix.

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin). Washington Nationals' Stephen Strasburg throws a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (AP) - Washington standout right-hander Stephen Strasburg left his start Sunday against Arizona after two innings.

There was no immediate word from the team as to the reason.

Strasburg noticeably had problems with his command in the second inning, walking the No. 8 and 9 batters in the Arizona lineup.

The Nationals scored four runs in the first inning off Robbie Ray and led 5-0 when Strasburg departed.

Strasburg threw 51 pitches, 29 strikes, in his shortest outing of the season. He entered the game with a 10-3 record and a 3.21 ERA.

