Lightning sets house on fire in Owensboro

Charles Payne was already awake when he heard a pop and smelled smoke.

"I thought it was kicked a few breakers off, and it would be okay. I knew what happened but I just didn't know what happened and where it was," Payne says.

Payne said he ran outside and saw smoke coming out the front windows. Still processing what had happened, his first instinct was to get his dog out of the house.

"I didn't know how bad and how fast it was gonna spread," Payne said.

Luckily for him, it didn't. Because his windows were shut, authorities say that suffocated the flames.

"It was tough for them to find the fire because the smoke was so thick and the fire was kind of minimal," Smith said.

Mosleyville Fire Chief Scott Smith said if they were open, the place Payne has called home for 40 years could have burned to the ground.

"Keep your windows closed and your doors closed so if as fire does start in there, hopefully, it will stay contained in that room," Smith continued.

Several fire departments had the fire out in about 10 minutes. They were assisted by the Daviess County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police.

Chief Smith said Payne should be able to move back in once the smoke damage is cleaned out.

