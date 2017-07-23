Spieth Wins British Open

Jordan Spieth is the British Open champion.
Spieth used a remarkable string of holes on the back nine to hold off Matt Kuchar and win the third major championship of his career. He won by three shots - the same margin he started the day with - after a final round 1-under-69.
He played the last five holes in 5-under-par.
Spieth was behind by a shot after 13 holes when he went birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie to snatch the tournament away from Kuchar. The sizzling stretch of play came after he made an improbable bogey from the driving range after taking an unplayable penalty shot.
