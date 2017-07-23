Meade County church parishioner reacts to another break-in

MEADE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Saturday, a congregation in Meade County found their church ransacked. They now wonder if they were a part of a string of church break-in's throughout Harrison and Meade counties.

"I was surprised that they found our little church out here in the country," Pastor Kenneth Willoughby said.

Willoughby leads a small congregation at Hill Grove Baptist Church. He says they feel violated after someone broke into their place of worship.

"I think they were just looking for money," Phyllis Ballman said. "There may be a penny here and there on the floor but there is no money kept here."

Phyllis and other parishioners found a broken sliding door, a few busted locks and a ransacked church office. She says nothing significant is missing.

Earlier in the week, someone had warned Phyllis that something may be wrong.

"She said mama please go check out the church, please," Phyllis said. "Churches have been broken into in Meade County."

Phyllis's daughter is a producer at WAVE 3 News, and worked on stories regarding the church break-ins in Harrison and Meade County.

"Somebody had broken into local churches close to us, so I thought oh my goodness we should go check," Makayla Ballman said.

Makayla grew up in this church. The recent breaks-ins caused her to worry about the place she calls her second home. When her suspicions were confirmed she was devastated.

"It is not a great feeling to know that somebody was here and they destructed the house of God," Makayla said.

Pastor Willoughby is left with questions like who is responsible.

"I would like to know why they are doing this," Willoughby said.

Parishioners filed a police report, cleaned up the mess, and began praying for whoever broke into their house of worship.

"It's sad, I don't know who did it but it is sad to go for a church," Phyllis said.

