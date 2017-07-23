Kim wins Marathon Classic; 2nd 2-time LPGA winner this year

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) - In-Kyung Kim rallied to win the Marathon Classic on Sunday to become the second two-time winner this season on the LPGA Tour.
Two strokes behind 18-year-old Nelly Kim entering the round, Kim birdied six of the first nine holes and finished with an 8-under 63 for a four-stroke victory over Lexi Thompson.
Kim also won the ShopRite LPGA Classic in June in New Jersey. The six-time LPGA Tour winner joined fellow South Korean player So Yeon Ryu as the only multiple winners this season.
After playing the front nine in 6-under 28, the 29-year-old Kim and added birdies on Nos. 15 and 16. She finished at 21-under 263 at Highland Meadows.
Thompson closed with a 66. Gerina Piller, the leader after each of the first two rounds, had a 68 to tie for third at 15 under with Peiyun Chien (68). Korda shot a 74 to tie for eighth at 12 under.
Lydia Ko, winless since her victory last year at Highland Meadows, tied for 20th at 9 under after a 69. She also won the 2014 event.
