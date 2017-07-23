Basketball Hall of Famer John Kundla dies at 101

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Before Phil Jackson and Pat Riley, before Gregg Popovich and Larry Brown, even before Red Auerbach, there was John Kundla.
Kundla, the Hall of Fame coach who led the Minneapolis Lakers to five NBA championships, died Sunday. He was 101.
Son Jim Kundla said his father died at an assisted living facility in Northeast Minneapolis that he called home for years.
With George Mikan in the middle and Kundla the calm, steady hand directing the team, the Lakers won the 1949 championship in the BAA - the league that preceded the NBA and NBA titles in 1950 and 1952-54, cementing the franchise's place as the league's first true dynasty. The Lakers also won an NBL title in 1948, but the NBL marks are not included in the NBA's records.
Kundla was the oldest living Hall of Famer in any of the four major pro sports.
Kundla was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995. A year later, he was named one of the league's 10 greatest coaches as part of the league's "NBA at 50" celebration.
He was hired at 31 and resigned at 42 with a career record of 423-302, happy to cede the attention and the accolades to his players over himself. He was known for his understated sideline demeanor, which was unique compared to the fiery drill sergeants of the era.
"John wasn't a screamer and was very mild-mannered, but he'd let loose when we deserved it, and usually I was the first one he bawled out," Mikan once told Sports Illustrated. "The message he sent was that no one on the team was above criticism."
Kundla was born in Star Junction, Pennsylvania, on July 3, 1916. He relocated to Minneapolis with his family at the age of 5.
The Detroit Gems of NBL moved to the Twin Cities in 1947 and hired Kundla to run the re-named Lakers. In Mikan, Vern Mikkelsen and Jim Pollard, the Lakers assembled the first super-team, beating New York in 1952 and '53 and Syracuse in '54 for the three straight titles. To this day Jackson, Auerbach and Kundla stand as the only three coaches to have won more than two championships in a row.
What was Kundla's secret?
"One game with about a minute left to go. Tie game. I substituted," Kundla recalled to NBA.com last year. "The player I substituted gets a beautiful basket and wins the ball game. Everybody said, 'What a smart move you made.'
"What had happened, the (other) player came to me and said, 'I want to go to the bathroom.' I got credit for being smart."
Kundla stepped down in 1959 to coach at his alma mater, the University of Minnesota, before the Lakers moved to Los Angeles.
"We played team ball," Kundla told NBA.com. "We didn't try to (run up) the score. We played defense. We didn't try to make the other team look bad. But the players were a real good group together."
___
More AP basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
Chester Bennington died by hanging, Los Angeles County coroner confirmsMore >>
Chester Bennington died by hanging, Los Angeles County coroner confirmsMore >>
President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 electionMore >>
President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 electionMore >>
Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the SenateMore >>
Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the SenateMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaignMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaignMore >>
O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star OctoberMore >>
O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star OctoberMore >>
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rulesMore >>
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rulesMore >>
California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National ParkMore >>
California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National ParkMore >>
President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recessMore >>
President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recessMore >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisisMore >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisisMore >>