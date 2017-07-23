Dodgers lose injured Kershaw, beat Braves 5-4 in 10

(AP Photo/Alex Gallardo). Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw, right, talks with trainer Nathan Lucero during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 23, 2017. Kershaw continued to p...

By BETH HARRISAP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Clayton Kershaw left after two innings with a back injury, but the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a blown save by Kenley Jansen to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Sunday on Logan Forsythe's bases-loaded single in the 10th.

Kershaw, unbeaten in 15 consecutive starts, left after 21 pitches because of right low back tightness.

Jansen entered with a 3-1 lead and got the final out of the eighth, but gave up a three-run homer to Matt Adams in the ninth, tying the game at 4-all.

Forsythe singled up the middle after Cody Bellinger was intentionally walked by Jim Johnson (6-2) to load the bases.

Brandon Morrow (3-0) got the win after retiring the side in the top of the 10th.

Austin Barnes hit a three-run homer in the fourth for the Dodgers.

Kershaw was replaced by Ross Stripling, who allowed one run and two hits in three innings. The right-hander struck out two and walked two.

Barnes hit an 0-2 pitch into left field after Forsythe and Kike Hernandez drew consecutive walks to open the fourth, making it 3-1.

Bellinger added his 27th homer with two outs in the eighth.

Atlanta starter Sean Newcomb gave up three runs and three hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out nine and walked five.

The Braves won the first two games of the four-game series, outscoring the Dodgers 18-6 while snapping their 11-game winning streak.

Atlanta took a 1-0 lead in the third on Brandon Phillips' RBI double. Stripling retired the first two batters of the inning before walking Ender Inciarte, who stole second and scored.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: 2B Phillips returned to the lineup after missing the last two games with hamstring soreness.

Dodgers: Bothered by a blister, RHP Brandon McCarthy threw a 25-to-30 pitch bullpen session so the team could see how the ball is coming out of his hand and whether or not the blister worsened. ... 1B Adrian Gonzalez, on the DL with a herniated disk in his back, took batting practice early Sunday and hit some balls out of the park, manager Dave Roberts said. He will go on a rehab assignment at some point.

UP NEXT

Braves: RHP R.A. Dickey (6-6, 4.14 ERA) starts the series opener at Arizona on Monday. He is 2-1 with a 1.61 ERA against the D-backs in his career.

Dodgers: LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-6, 4.21) comes off the disabled list to start the interleague opener against Minnesota on Monday. He last pitched June 28 against the Angels, allowing two runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings while not factoring in the decision.

