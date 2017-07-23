New York Times asks 'Fox & Friends' for apology

NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Times is asking Fox News' morning show "Fox & Friends" to apologize for what the newspaper calls a "malicious and inaccurate segment" about the newspaper, intelligence leaks and the Islamic State that aired Saturday.
New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said Sunday that she requested an "on-air apology and tweet." The paper, she wrote, took issue with a Fox host on the segment saying that Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "was able to sneak away under the cover of darkness after a New York Times story" in 2015 and a host's comment that the U.S. government "would have had al-Baghdadi based on the intelligence that we had except someone leaked information to the failing New York Times."
The segment referred to comments by a top military official noted in a Friday Fox story . In the Fox story, Gen. Tony Thomas, the head of U.S. Special Operations Command, said his team was "close" to al-Baghdadi after a 2015 raid but the "lead went dead" after it "was leaked in a prominent national newspaper." The Fox story connected Thomas with the Times, saying that Thomas "appeared to be referring to a New York Times report in June 2015 that detailed how American intelligence agencies had 'extracted valuable information.'"
The FoxNews.com story was updated online Sunday with a Times statement. "Fox & Friends" will "provide an updated story to viewers tomorrow morning based on the FoxNews.com report," the company said in a statement emailed by Fox spokeswoman Caley Cronin Sunday.
The Times wrote a story Sunday saying President Donald Trump was wrong when he tweeted Saturday morning that the "failing" New York Times "foiled" a government attempt to kill al-Baghdadi, apparently a reaction to Fox's story. The Times also pushed back against Fox's story, noting that the Pentagon issued a news release more than three weeks before the Times article that could have tipped off al-Baghdadi. The paper also said the Pentagon "raised no objections" with it before the 2015 article on the intelligence gleaned from the raid was published.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
Chester Bennington died by hanging, Los Angeles County coroner confirmsMore >>
Chester Bennington died by hanging, Los Angeles County coroner confirmsMore >>
President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 electionMore >>
President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 electionMore >>
Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the SenateMore >>
Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the SenateMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaignMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaignMore >>
O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star OctoberMore >>
O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star OctoberMore >>
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rulesMore >>
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rulesMore >>
California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National ParkMore >>
California fire officials say 29 structures have been destroyed by a blaze burning in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National ParkMore >>
President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recessMore >>
President Donald Trump says the Senate should send him a health care bill to sign before leaving town for Congress' August recessMore >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisisMore >>
Authorities believe a 10-year-old boy from a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood died of a fentanyl overdose last month, becoming one of Florida's littlest victims of the opioid crisisMore >>