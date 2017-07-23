Video: After race, Phelps v. Shark is not over

Swim champ Michael Phelps comes dangerously close to great white sharks on an upcoming Shark Week episode. (Source: Discovery Channel/CNN)

(CNN/RNN) - Twenty-three-time Gold Medalist Michael Phelps raced a great white shark to kick off Shark Week on Discovery Channel Sunday - losing by just 2 seconds.

Phelps and the shark were not in the water at the same time during the filming of the 100, and some viewers expressed their disappointment on social media.

When Michael Phelps said he was gonna race a shark this is how I pictured it happening #SharkWeek pic.twitter.com/GiEfJssNhL — Ryan Homler (@RHomler) July 24, 2017

But viewers can see him come face-to-face with more of the fierce creatures in another Shark Week episode set to air at 8 p.m. ET July 30 on Discovery.

While training for the race in South Africa, Phelps spent some time in a shark cage. He said one shark came up to his nose, with only cage bars separating them.

The summer tradition of Shark Week is an eight-day marathon of shark programming for shark lovers.

Copyright 2017 CNN/Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.