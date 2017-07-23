Former Governor removed as minority whip following report of misconduct

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky's Senate Democratic Caucus is asking former Governor Julian Carroll to resign his state Senate seat after a cable TV report alleged he groped a man in 2005.

Carroll was also removed as party minority whip.

Spectrum News of Louisville reported yesterday the alleged incident happened at the accuser's home.

Carroll denied the allegations to Spectrum but hasn't commented since.

After the alleged incident, the man went to state police and played a taped conversation of the meeting. No charges were filed.

There's no evidence of groping on the tape. No charged were filed, and the investigation was closed.

That has Kentucky Republicans calling for more investigation, claiming that "one of Frankfort's most powerful politicians appears to have used his influence to alter an investigation. Also, there is a question whether those affiliated with him may have used their influence."

