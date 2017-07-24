Crews respond to fire at business on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Firefighters are responding to a fire at a business on Poplar Level Road.

Crews were called to the 6000 block of Poplar Level Road around 4:15 a.m. on Monday.

The location is listed as La Crosse Enterprises, a metal fabrication company.

When firefighters arrived, they found fire in the roof of the building and a machine that was operating inside was on fire, according to Highview Fire Chief David Goldsmith.

There was one employee in the building at the time, but he wasn’t hurt, Goldsmith said.

Crews from Highview, Okolona and Buechel were at the scene for about an hour and a half.

