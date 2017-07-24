Police: Newborn dies after father 'violently' shakes her, charges upgraded to murder

A newborn baby is dead after being"violently" shaken by her father, who now faces a murder charge, Hamilton County court records show.

Tyler Davis, 21, is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Harrison police upgraded a felonious charge against him Saturday after his 4-week-old daughter died.

Davis caused his daughter's death "by shaking her violently for multiple seconds" on Thursday, Detective Richard Sak wrote in a sworn affidavit.

"The incident caused a brain bleed to the child, which resulted in her death on (Saturday."

