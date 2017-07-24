Police: Newborn dies after father 'violently' shakes her, charges upgraded to murder

The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
The chip will be placed under the skin between the thumb and forefinger.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
The California Lottery Commission deemed the ticket invalid because the 16-year-old was not legally old enough to play the lottery.More >>
A Lexington man is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child for leaving a baby inside a car he dropped off to be serviced.More >>
A Lexington man is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child for leaving a baby inside a car he dropped off to be serviced.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>
Superhero devotees can rejoice. Yet more superhero content is on its way.More >>