Police: Newborn dies after father 'violently' shakes her, charges upgraded to murder

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Tyler Davis (Photo courtesy Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) Tyler Davis (Photo courtesy Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
HARRISON, OH (FOX19) -

A newborn baby is dead after being"violently" shaken by her father, who now faces a murder charge, Hamilton County court records show.

Tyler Davis, 21, is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Harrison police upgraded a felonious charge against him Saturday after his 4-week-old daughter died.

Davis caused his daughter's death "by shaking her violently for multiple seconds" on Thursday, Detective Richard Sak wrote in a sworn affidavit.

"The incident caused a brain bleed to the child, which resulted in her death on (Saturday."

