Marijuana business offers weed for weeds on cleanup day

GARDINER, Maine (AP) - A medical marijuana businessman in Maine is offering weed for weeds in a program to encourage Gardiner residents to clean up their city.
WCSH-TV reports (http://on.wcsh6.com/2eEAtNL ) that Dennis Meehan, owner of Summit Medical Marijuana, offered residents who collected trash Saturday free marijuana. The businessman says anyone who was over 21 was offered free marijuana if they presented a bag of trash that was collected in town.
Meehan's company advertised the cleanup effort on Facebook, and he says he hopes to expand what he calls "the day of service" program to the entire state. Mehan says the program is about bringing awareness to the "life-changing" nature of cannabis as well.
Gifting marijuana is legal in Maine.
Meehan says he got the idea for the swap from a Colorado town's similar program.
Information from: WCSH-TV, http://www.wcsh6.com
