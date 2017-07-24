HPD: Suspect crawled through window, attacked sleeping mother

A Henderson man is in jail after authorities say he attacked a sleeping woman.

According to the Henderson Police Department, officers responded early Sunday morning to an apartment at Barrett Court to check out a domestic disturbance.

A woman told the officers that 19-year-old Brian Fuchs crawled through her bedroom window while she was sleeping and woke her up by hitting her in the back of the head. She said her one-year-old child was lying next to her.

The woman said she tried to leave, but was stopped by Fuchs. She said Fuchs hit her again while she changed the baby's diaper. At that point, she was able to lock herself in her child's bedroom and call 911.

Police say Fuchs was found at the scene and he was arrested on charges of assault and unlawful Imprisonment.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.