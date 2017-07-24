Search to resume for missing man after NKY flash flooding

Search crews getting ready to look for Delmar Nickoson, 82, Sunday. (Source: FOX19 NOW/Mike Schell)

The search is expected to resume Monday morning for an 82-year-old man missing after officials say his mobile home was swept away by flood waters over the weekend.

Delmar Nickoson has not been seen since six inches of rain caused flash flooding that swelled Bracken County creek, damaging and washing away homes in parts of northern Bracken County late Saturday and early Sunday.

Officials are expected to give an update about the search at an 11 a.m. press conference.

"It shot right straight into his yard and it caught his mobile home and it was probably 50 to 100 feet from where it was sitting," a resident said.

The rush of water pushed his mobile home into a tree, crushing it to pieces.

Cadaver dogs and rescue crews canvased the area Sunday, unsuccessfully searching for Nickoson.

