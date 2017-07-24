Robert Kubica to test 2017 Renault car, fuels talk of return

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) - Robert Kubica's road to a remarkable Formula One return should be clearer after testing Renault's current car next week.
The F1 website says Kubica will drive the latest Renault car in official testing at Hungaroring circuit after the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend.
Speculation is growing that the 32-year-old Polish driver could return to F1 more than six years after sustaining serious right arm injuries when crashing in an Italian rally race.
Renault's F1 managing director Cyril Abiteboul says the test drives will help "determine in what conditions it would be possible for Robert to return to competition in the upcoming years."
Kubica has tested a 2012 car in Spain and France in recent weeks.
However, the 2017 car is more physically demanding when Kubica has only limited movement in his right arm.
