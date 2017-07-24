Painting theft at Whet Your Palette caught on surveillance camera

An apology letter was attached to the painting when it was returned. (Source: Judith Kennedy Zinner Kronbach)

ANCHORAGE, KY (WAVE) - A piece of art was stolen from a do-it-yourself painting studio, and the incident was caught on camera.

The theft happened Friday at Whet Your Palette in Anchorage.

The owner of the business reported it to Anchorage police the next day and shared surveillance video on social media, trying to get help from the community to identify the three women in the video.

Anchorage police cited and released Lora Nelson of Louisville for the incident and charged her with theft my unlawful taking. The two other women in the video have been identified but not charged; prosecutors are reviewing their possible involvement in the case.

Whet Your Palette owner Judith Kronbach said someone returned the painting in a plastic garbage bag and left in the rain by the front studio door. They said it had an apology note attached.

Kronbach painted the piece, which is valued at $2,500.

The video has been viewed about 200,000 times and more than 2,300 people shared it.

