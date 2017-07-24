Brazil's 1982 World Cup goalkeeper dies after heart attack

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Former Brazil goalkeeper Waldir Peres, a member of the 1982 World Cup team, has died at the age of 66 after a heart attack.
Peres died on Sunday after suffering the heart attack during lunch with friends in the city of Mogi Mirim in Sao Paulo state. His death was announced by his family.
Peres was a starter in the 1982 Brazil team that contained greats Zico, Socrates and Falcao. Brazil was knocked out of the tournament by eventual winner Italy. He was also a member of the Brazil squad at the 1974 and 1978 World Cups.
His family said he will be buried on Wednesday in the city of Sao Paulo.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
A South African girl born with the AIDS virus has kept her infection suppressed for 8 1/2 years after stopping anti-HIV medicines.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Officials say nearly 20 other people rescued from the back of the rig early Sunday were hospitalized in dire condition, many with extreme dehydration and heatstroke.More >>
Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes asideMore >>
Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes asideMore >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
Chester Bennington died by hanging, Los Angeles County coroner confirmsMore >>
Chester Bennington died by hanging, Los Angeles County coroner confirmsMore >>
President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 electionMore >>
President Donald Trump is revealing a growing anxiety about the scope of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 electionMore >>
Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the SenateMore >>
Sen. John McCain is battling brain cancer but vows to return to the SenateMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaignMore >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said he has no immediate plans to resign a day after President Donald Trump excoriated the nation's top prosecutor for recusing himself from the probe into suspected Russian meddling in the 2016 campaignMore >>
O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star OctoberMore >>
O.J. Simpson's sister began weeping as the third of four parole commissioners voted to release the former football star OctoberMore >>
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rulesMore >>
Officials at the San Joaquin Valley air district say they can't meet some federal standards, so they're seizing upon Donald Trump's election to wage a campaign against enforcement of ever-tightening rulesMore >>