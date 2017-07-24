Louisville man charged with allegedly kidnapping ex-girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is facing charges after police say he came to his ex-girlfriend's apartment and kidnapped her.

Robert McDonald, 29 is charged with Kidnapping and First-Degree Burglary, according to his arrest warrant.

Police say McDonald showed up at the apartment where his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend live. McDonald allegedly broke down the front door and bedroom door, found the woman and dragged her outside by her arm and hair.

He then put her in the car and drove away.

It's unknown if she's been located at this time.

