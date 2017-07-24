The Latest: Ex-officer's lawyer applauds dropping of charges

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Latest on the dismissal of charges against a white police officer who killed an unarmed black motorist in Cincinnati (all times local):
11:30 a.m.
The lawyer for a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist in Cincinnati says the formal dismissal of murder and involuntary manslaughter charges brings "a note of finality" after two mistrials.
A judge dismissed the charges Monday. Afterward, defense attorney Stewart Mathews acknowledged that former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing still could face a federal civil rights investigation.
Federal authorities are reviewing Tensing's July 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose during a traffic stop. Tensing, who was fired after the shooting, has said he feared he could be dragged or run over as DuBose tried to drive away.
DuBose's family wanted a third murder trial, but a prosecutor declined to pursue one. The charges were dismissed in a way that blocks retrial on the same counts.
10:35 a.m.
A judge in Cincinnati has dismissed charges against a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist, after a prosecutor declined to pursue a third murder trial.
A Hamilton County judge on Monday declined to acquit former officer Ray Tensing in the July 2015 shooting of Sam DuBose during a traffic stop. But the judge dismissed the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges in a way that blocks retrial on those counts.
Tensing has said he feared he could be dragged or run over as DuBose tried to drive away. Two juries couldn't reach unanimous agreement on the charges, leading to mistrials.
DuBose's family and civil rights groups wanted a third trial. They're now hoping federal authorities reviewing the case will conclude that DuBose's civil rights were violated.
