State attorney: No sex assault charges for Michael Irvin

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Prosecutors say there's insufficient evidence to file sexual assault charges against Michael Irvin, a former football star for the Dallas Cowboys and the University of Miami.
A 27-year-old woman accused Irvin of drugging and sexually assaulting her at the W Hotel in Fort Lauderdale in March. The 51-year-old Irvin denied the allegations.
Broward State Attorney's officials said in an email that there was insufficient evidence to file charges, adding that they would have had a difficult time getting a conviction.
Irvin's lawyer Ken Padowitz has called a 2 p.m. news conference in Fort Lauderdale to discuss the case.
No further details were immediately available.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
