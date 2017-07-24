Good Samaritan falls victim to alleged car theft

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man stopping to help a woman who claimed her car was broken down, found himself without a vehicle.

Police say on Friday July 7, a man pulled over in the Bashford Manor area, to help Raine Booker, 27, who claimed her car was broken down.

Once the victim approached Booker's car, Dejuan Broadway, 32, was sitting in the driver's seat and pointed a gun at the man.

The man took off running on foot, and Booker and Broadway took his 2008 Ford Edge.

The car was later recovered, and both Booker and Broadway are charged with First- Degree Robbery according to their arrest slips.

