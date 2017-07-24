NASA captured image of tiny Mars moon

Phobos popped up on Hubble images of Mars. (Source: NASA via CNN)

(CNN) - NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured one of the smallest moons in the solar system.

Hubble was taking pictures of Mars when the tiny moon called Phobos appeared.

Phobos is shaped like a football and is so small it could fit inside the Washington, DC beltway.

Scientists say it looks like the gravitational pull of Mars is tearing Phobos apart. They say the moon with crash into the red planet with 30 to 50 million years or be torn to pieces and scattered as a ring around Mars.

