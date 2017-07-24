1 dead, suspect arrested in double stabbing in Shivley

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. (Source: Doug Druschke/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman dead and a man injured on Monday.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Neblett Avenue at about 1:35 p.m.

Police say a man and woman who lived in the basement of the home, were stabbed by a man who lived on the main floor.

Investigators reported the victims ran out of the house to escape. The woman apparently collapsed in the driveway and died.

The male victim was described as having injuries to his hands and arms. He was taken to the hospital.

The suspect was captured one street over after police responded to what was first reported as a possible break-in.

Chadwick Michael York is charged with murder in the case, according to police.

Shively Police Detective Ricky Guffey said a motive for the stabbing was not immediately known.

