UPDATE: Woman stabbed to death in Shively

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shively police are investigating a that left a woman dead on Monday.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Neblett Avenue at about 1:35 p.m.

They found a woman who had been stabbed, according to MetroSafe. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Louisville Metro Police also responded to the scene.

So far, there's no word about a possible suspect or any arrests.

This is a developing story; refresh this page for updated information as it becomes available.

