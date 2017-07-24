Alleged attempted robbery goes downhill when homeowner returns

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When a would-be burglar realized the homeowner had returned, police say he jumped in the man's truck, and it went downhill from there, literally.

According to his arrest citation, Stephon Risner, 38, was attempting to rob a home, and had compiled a stack of items to take, including a rifle. As Risner was making his preparations to leave with the items, the homeowner returned, and parked his truck in the driveway, blocking the stolen car Risner had driven there to commit the crime.

Risner jumped in the victim's truck and put it in neutral, which caused it to roll backwards down the driveway and into a ditch. He then fled on foot.

A passerby tried to stop and help apprehend Risner, when Risner jumped in that person's car and took off again.

He eventually wrecked into another car and was apprehended by law enforcement.

When he was arrested, he gave a false name and social security number.

He's facing numerous charges including Robbery, Burglary, Receiving Stolen Property, Theft by Unlawful Taking and Felony in Possession of Firearm.

