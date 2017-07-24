City using goats to tame vegetation at closed landfill

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire city has turned to a herd of hungry goats to tame the vegetation at its closed landfill.
The public works department in Keene said Monday it brought in 30 goats in June to munch on the grass and shrubs at the fenced-in landfill. They are joined by Enzo, a dog tasked with protecting the goats from potential predators.
Assistant Public Works Director Duncan Watson says the goats are working out so far, though he estimates the city probably will need up to 100 goats to maintain the entire 20-acre site. At $300 a month, the goats are a bargain.
Goats, as well as sheep, are increasingly being used to maintain municipal grounds - including at Western Michigan University, where a union filed a grievance over the practice.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
