Heaven Hill to acquire Carolan's, Irish Mist

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Heaven Hill Brands is on the path to acquiring Carolan's Irish Cream Liqueur and Irish Mist Liqueur.

The company will purchase 100% of the share capital of TJ Carolan & Son Ltd.

Heaven Hill officials said the sale is expected to be completed August 1.

Carolan's is the second-largest selling Irish cream whiskey liqueur worldwide. Carolan's and Irish Mist were procured by Gruppo Campari in 2010.

"We are excited to add to Carolan's and Irish Mist to our portfolio of leading brands," Max L. Shapira, president, Heaven Hill Brands, said. "The historic brands are certainly complementary fits for a Heaven Hill portfolio built on quality and innovation. We look forward to building on the success these brands have achieved both in the US and around the world."

Heaven Hill Brands is America’s largest independent, family-owned and operated spirits producer and marketer and has produced and ages the world's second-largest inventory of Kentucky Bourbon.

