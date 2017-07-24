Teens facing charges after allegedly stealing from several India - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Teens facing charges after allegedly stealing from several Indiana establishments

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - Three juveniles are facing criminal charges from a Memorial Day weekend crime spree.

Cigars, cigarettes and alcohol, all recovered by police from that crime spree.

Police say the teens admitted to breaking into the J&R Liquor Store, Teena's Pizza, and Newlon's Grocery story, all in New Pekin, Indiana.  

One of the teens even admitted to being present when a window was broken at East Washington Elementary School.

