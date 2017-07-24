Clarksville welcomes new coffee shop

The coffee shop will be open from 8 am to 10 pm, seven days a week. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The owner of the popular The Widow's Walk Ice Creamery has now opened another business.

Jill Dodson opened the Widow's Brew Coffee Shop on Monday morning.

The new coffee shop is connected to the ice creamery, will serve a variety of coffee, including a specialty drink called the Affogato, which is coffee poured over ice cream.

Other drinks like hot coffee, iced coffee, cold coffee and frappes will also be served.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ UPDATE: Foul play not suspected in Saturday's four-alarm fire

+ Heaven Hill to acquire Carolan's, Irish Mist

+ Painting theft at Whet Your Palette caught on surveillance camera

"Our signature is the Affagotos and that's not something you normally see in a coffee shop. But because it's ice cream, and we have ice cream and coffee, We have an ice cream shop, so we already have the ice cream. That's what we're specializing in and they're really good, really good." Jill Dodson said.

A grand opening celebration for Widow's Brew Coffee Shop is scheduled for July 29 at 8 pm.

The coffee shop will be open from 8 am to 10 pm, seven days a week.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.