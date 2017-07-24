As S. IN students go back to school, some wonder if summer is too short

Greater Clark County Schools Teacher Union President John McLaughlin said overall his members feel the summer break is too short . (Source: Nycea Patterson, WAVE 3 News)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Summer is quickly winding down as many students will head back school this week.

It’s been about a decade since several southern Indiana districts decided to make the switch towards a more balanced calendar.

West Clark Community Schools return on Wednesday, but Silver Creek High School Assistant Principal Amy Gilbert said there will be some students that won’t be there for at least a week because of certain summer activities.

"We’ve got 4H fairs, we’ve got baseball tournaments, we’ve got softball tournaments that are still going on with that traditional schedule that we are going to miss some of the kids for the first week or two," Gilbert said.

At River Run Family Waterpark in New Albany, at least 70% of the staff is in high school. Once school goes back this week, covering shifts will get a little tricky.

"We will see a decrease in the amount of staff that are able to work," Aquatics Director Bryan Gentilini said.

With summer vacations and student schedules, Gentilini wishes he had just one more month.

"I think it would benefit everybody to be open later, so these kids get experience and the locals can use their pool," Gentilini said.

Since many school districts have switched from a more traditional calendar to a more balanced, you’ll find mixed reactions.

"As teachers, you may not have to spend as long re-teaching those skills that the kids already learned, so it shortens their time that they have to re-teach," Gilbert said.

As an administrator, Gilbert sees the downside of the short summer when it comes to maintenance. The district has had to hire three times the staff for June and July just to get the buildings ready in time.

"It’s hard to get some of that done," Gilbert said.

Greater Clark County Schools Teacher Union President John McLaughlin said overall his members feel the summer break is too short and there is little room to recharge.

"I think an abbreviated summer and a tradeoff for having weeks off throughout the rest of the year balances out a little bit better," parent Kristina Hahn said.

"If they don’t have enough to do, they are ready to go back, but I think with the new system now, it makes it harder for child care," parent C.J. Thomas said.

It’s a decision that some believe may be worth re-visiting.

"I don't think there is going to be a perfect schedule and I think you're are always going to have to take it year by year and look at it and see what's working for the kids and parents," Gilbert said.

McLaughlin also believes it may not be as beneficial as many had hoped in terms of higher test scores.

West Clark Superintendent Chad Schenck said with so many recent testing changes, it would be hard to tell.

