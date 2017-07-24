Thousands without power in St. Matthews area

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Thousands of LG&E customers are without power in the St. Matthews area.

The outage was reported by LG&E at 4:34 p.m. Monday.

They estimate the number of people without power at 2,257.

According to St. Matthews Police, the outage area includes traffic lights along Shelbyville Road and east toward the Hurstbourne area.

St. Matthews Police confirm they've had a call of someone without power. They reportedly had an officer encounter a large amount of smoke coming out of the ground near what they believe to be an underground power source.

LG&E says a piece of equipment went out and they are trying to reroute power as they can. The heavy congestion in the area could take a while to restore power.

Authorities don't know how far it spreads into residential areas.

LG&E is estimating restoration at 6:30 p.me, according to the website.

