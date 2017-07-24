Anti-abortion protestors drop challenge of temporary restraining order at EMW Women's Surgical Center

The EMW Women's Surgical Center on Market Street is the state's last abortion provider. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A federal judge signed an order Monday evening ending a contentious case, after an anti-abortion group representative dropped his challenge of a temporary restraining order.

The order allowed a buffer zone at EMW Women's Surgical Center downtown.

The case, United States of America vs. Rusty Thomas et al., was scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday, but the defense contacted the U.S. Office of Attorney General and said they didn't want to challenge the restraining order any further.

U.S. District Court Judge David J. Hale signed the order shortly after.

Thomas is a representative of Operation Save America, an anti-abortion group.

The United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky issued the following statement:

"Enforcement of the current TRO and buffer zone will serve to maintain public safety and protect both the rights of individuals seeking access to EMW and the protected First Amendment rights of individuals wishing to communicate directly with EMW's patients and providers."

The temporary restraining order holds the buffer zone through two hours after EMW closes on Saturday.

