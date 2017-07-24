JCPS launches Interactive Bus Finder

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students head back to school August 16. To help students and parents prepare for the new school year, JCPS has created an Interactive Bus finder.

The district transports more than 70 thousand students each day and parents can use the new site to get information about their child's bus schedule.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ UPDATE: Woman stabbed to death in Shively

+ Churchill Downs parking project continues

+ Painting theft at Whet Your Palette caught on surveillance camera

Log on to the JCPS Bus Finder, plug in the address and the child's school and the site will display nearby bus stops.

JCPS recommends that parents call respective schools with any changes to their child's transportation plans.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.