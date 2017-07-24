'Dope House Closed': Neighbors thank LMPD for arrest

Neighbors said they are appreciative of the LMPD's work to get drugs off the street. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - Okolona has all the signs of summer – but neighbors are celebrating a different season.

"It's Christmas in July for this whole neighborhood," neighbor Steve Adams said. "That's what I told them, you gave this neighborhood the best Christmas present they could ever get."

On Friday, Louisville Metro Police 7th Division Officer and the SWAT team arrested Larry Lewis after a standoff on Rolling Stone Court. Police responded to the area Friday on a failure to leave call. They said Lewis drove toward police on a moped, ran and barricaded himself inside his home on Rolling Stone Court.

Once they figured out Lewis had outstanding warrants, the seventh division called in the SWAT team. SWAT breached the door and ultimately Lewis was taken into custody.

Adams said the home has been a problem for three years.

"Drug dealing, the constant traffic through the neighborhood and people that don't live here walking around at two, three, four in the morning," Adams said. "The way they were prepared for the situation, they did an awesome job."

Neighbors showed their appreciation by putting a sign on the home: "DOPE HOUSE CLOSED. THANK YOU LMPD AND SWAT."

It was an unexpected but appreciated gesture for the seventh division.

"The neighbors were amazing they were so grateful and so thankful," Major Kim Burbrink explained."They brought the officers pizza and water which is unusual."

Burbrink said they’re working on building relationships with the community and are thankful for the appreciation from Okolona residents.

"There are children that live in that neighborhood and anytime we can get a convicted felon with a handgun off the street it's a win," Burbrink said.

For the first time in years, Adams says the neighborhood is looking forward to peace and quiet.

"I'm just glad he's gone. The whole neighborhood is glad he's gone," Adams said.

Larry Lewis was charged with escape, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and a number of other charges.

Police said they did not find drugs or paraphernalia in his home but he does have trafficking charges on his record from March 2017.

