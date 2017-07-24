Woman convicted of taking baby at mall gets 1½ to 7 years

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A woman convicted of befriending another woman at a suburban Philadelphia shopping mall and then taking her baby has been sentenced to 1½ to seven years in prison.

Thirty-three-year-old Cherie Amoore, of Wayne, was convicted in March of kidnapping and child concealment in the March 2016 events at the King of Prussia Mall. A Montgomery County judge imposed the sentence late Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors say Amoore struck up a conversation with the child's mother and then took him when the mother was distracted by another child. Amoore's lawyer says she has since received mental health treatment.

A doctor who evaluated her says she was experiencing a "dissociative episode" at the time. Dr. Gerald Cooke testified earlier Monday that, "There is a very blurry line for her between reality and fantasy."

___

This story has been corrected to show the name of the doctor is Dr. Gerald Cooke, not Cook.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.