Woman convicted of taking baby at mall gets 1½ to 7 years

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - A woman convicted of befriending another woman at a suburban Philadelphia shopping mall and then taking her baby has been sentenced to 1½ to seven years in prison.
Thirty-three-year-old Cherie Amoore, of Wayne, was convicted in March of kidnapping and child concealment in the March 2016 events at the King of Prussia Mall. A Montgomery County judge imposed the sentence late Monday afternoon.
Prosecutors say Amoore struck up a conversation with the child's mother and then took him when the mother was distracted by another child. Amoore's lawyer says she has since received mental health treatment.
A doctor who evaluated her says she was experiencing a "dissociative episode" at the time. Dr. Gerald Cooke testified earlier Monday that, "There is a very blurry line for her between reality and fantasy."
This story has been corrected to show the name of the doctor is Dr. Gerald Cooke, not Cook.
