Long John Silver’s to move corporate headquarters

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Long John Silver's is moving its corporate headquarters.

The fast food giant will take over a larger space on Ormsby Park Place, in the Forest Green Office Park off Hurstbourne Parkway, north of Shelbyville Road.

The company cites growth over the past two years including acquiring 100 restaurants.

The move is slated to take place in the fall, after work on the new headquarters is complete.

"We’re excited about the new space," James O’Reilly, Chief Executive Officer, said. "We’ll be building out an open, collaborative office space that connects our new forward-looking branding with the fresh, open ocean from where we bring our wild-caught fish."

The company has occupied its current offices at Williamsburg Plaza since 2012 after being sold to a group of Louisville-based investors in late 2011.

