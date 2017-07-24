Teens arrested for fire at historic home

The home was on the grounds of the famous Wickland Mansion. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Bardstown Police have arrested two teens for setting a fire at a historic home on the Wickland Mansion property.

The Kentucky Standard reports the suspects, aged 15 and 17, torched the home, then stole an SUV from a nearby church, which they totaled.

Neither teen was injured in the crash.

Bardstown and Nelson County firefighters responded to the Wickland Mansion early Friday morning to find it engulfed in flames.

The home is a total loss.

Both teens are charged with arson, theft and criminal mischief.

