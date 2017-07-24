New Albany-Floyd Co Schools ready for new school year

New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School leaders say they are ready for the new school year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – Students in Southern Indiana are headed back to school this week. For New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation, there’s both a new superintendent and new projects underway from an $87 million referendum.

After former Superintendent Bruce Hibbard left for the same position with Franklin Township Community Schools in Indianapolis, Dr. Brad Synder became the interim superintendent for the district.

"We're excited," Snyder said of the upcoming school year. "I'm excited."

Still, Snyder isn't immune to first day jitters.

"I have some nerves," Snyder said. "We want it to go well, and it will go well but having not lived through it, I'm a little nervous."

Monday night's board meeting was in Slate Run Elementary's temporary location. It's just part of the district's nearly $87 million referendum for school projects.

"It's a big deal," Snyder said. "We were very grateful to our community for supporting us."

Snyder said the district has been fine tuning everything for the first day and his biggest tip: make sure children know how they're getting home.

"Everyone does a really nice job of getting their child to school on the first day," Snyder said. "Sometimes there's confusion as to bus number or is grandma picking them up."

As far as the superintendent search goes, Snyder said the district plans to put up the job posting in August, appoint someone by November and hopefully have them start by January.

