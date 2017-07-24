Ninja Challenge Park coming to Clarksville

The park is somewhat inspired from the hit NBC Show American Ninja warrior. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Kenneth Schell is preparing to open the doors to a unique, new adventure in Southern Indiana.

“It's about 20,000 square feet,” Schell said. “It's going to be everything from trampolines that you can bounce and do flips on, to an extreme dodgeball arena, to one of our main attractions, the ninja challenge park.”

In just a few months, Clarksville will be home to the area's first ninja challenge park.

It will sit in between an Office Depot and Big Lots on East Lewis and Clark Parkway.

Spectators must look past the scraps and wooden planks to see Schell's vision. The park is somewhat inspired from the hit NBC Show American Ninja Warrior.

“Dialed back a little bit because everyone is not extreme athletes like those guys,” Schell said.

However, visitors can be ninjas for the day. Schell plans to include the works for the whole family.

“There's a rotating arm over a trampoline almost like wipe out and you have to dodge this arm jump over it, duck, everything like that,” Schell said. “The extreme dodge ball arena.”

The question is, will people beat the course? Schell plans to do so.

“Oh yeah hope,” Schell said.

