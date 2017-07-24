NKY Golden Corral stays open without running water

Prosecutors say a woman accepted a ride offer from a man then grabbed his 21-month-old daughter and ran off.More >>
Surveillance video shows the 18-year-old pull into a parking spot, take the car seat out of the car and set it on the ground before driving away.
To start the chase, the suspect fled from a home where officers suspected drug activity. He drove for miles, navigating around roadblocks and through yards. At one point, he rammed a police car.
The baby's mother used heroin and prescription pain medication during her pregnancy, and the baby was born addicted to drugs, police say.
Ryan Flores walked in to a Starbucks with a knife and toy gun demanding money from a barista. That's when Cragg Jerri saw what was happening, picked up a metal chair and hit Flores in the back.
