Neighbors voice objections to Tyler Park changes

Residents near Tyler Park are flocking to a popular app to raise concerns about a development project. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – There is a lot of buzz around changes that might be coming to Tyler Park in the Highlands.

Recently several hundred neighbors took to the neighborhood app NextDoor to express their opinions about the potential demolition of the tennis courts that exist at Tyler Park.

"We feel like we need to preserve the integrity of these courts and the Olmsted plan," Laura Blandford said. "In large, the spray ground over there, keep it where it is currently." Blandford started the survey on NextDoor and has been vocal about the preservation of the park.

However, Doug Thrasher, another neighbor said he thinks developers should stick to the plan.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ New Albany-Floyd Co Schools ready for new school year

+ 'Dope House Closed': Neighbors thank LMPD for arrest

+ Teens arrested for fire at historic home

"The idea of taking the tennis courts out — the two tennis courts — was basically agreed to by those expert parties," Thrasher said.

Thrasher referred to a plan that was drafted by the Olmsted Parks Conservancy and Metro Parks back in 2010. Liz DeHart, the marketing director for Olmsted Parks Conservancy pointed out that the plan is now seven years old.

"We’re not making any decisions on whether we’re moving forward with the original concept or alternatives," DeHart said. "We need to evaluate all things at this time."

DeHart said the 2010 Master Plan is merely a road map to guide a big project in the right direction over a long period of time. She said once they jump through all the hoops to kick start the project, she will be sure to let everyone know. However, she also explained that it will be a while until neighbors can see any work in the area.

"We’ll make sure to publicize early enough for people to schedule, ideally to come and attend events to see the concepts," DeHart said.

DeHart said she did not have a clear timeline of when things can expect to begin.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.