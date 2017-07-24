UPDATE: Radcliff police find person of interest in early-morning homicide

Thomas Maxwell is a person of interest in connection with the early-morning homicide in Radcliff. (Source: Radcliff police)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Police in Radcliff are working an early-morning homicide Friday.

Details are sparse, but WAVE 3 News has confirmed the department got a call at 2:19 a.m.

The location of the investigation is Smith Street at Dixie Highway. Police have located a person of interest -- not a suspect -- in the case; 45-year-old Thomas Maxwell was wanted for questioning. Investigators said they found him at about 7:30 a.m.

Maxwell is being held on a violation of an emergency protective order, though it's not clear if that EPO involves the homicide victim. Maxwell has not been charged with anything.

The woman's age and identity were not released; it's also unclear how she died.

No other information was immediately available.

