UPDATE: Radcliff police release photo of person of interest in early-morning homicide

Thomas Maxwell is a person of interest in connection with the early-morning homicide in Radcliff. (Source: Radcliff police)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Police in Radcliff are working an early-morning homicide Friday.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Details are sparse, but WAVE 3 News has confirmed the department got a call at about 2:19 a.m.

The location of the investigation is Smith Street at Dixie Highway. Police named a person of interest -- not a suspect -- in the case; 45-year-old Thomas Maxwell is wanted for questioning.

WAVE 3 News' Kayla Vanover is en route to the scene and will have live reports throughout the morning.

No other information was immediately available.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.