10 caskets, photos of a family lost: Flood victims mourned

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (AP) - The 10 white caskets belonging to three generations of a Mexican immigrant family were arranged in a horseshoe around the altar at a Catholic church, each one bearing a metal crucifix inside its satin-lined lid.
They died together in mere seconds when a dark torrent of water rushed through the placid swimming hole in central Arizona where they were celebrating a family birthday on July 15, killing a grandmother, aunts and uncles, children and grandchildren.
Scores of people will remember them at a funeral Mass on Tuesday. Mourners at the victims' visitation a day earlier stopped and prayed by the caskets as a loop of photos was shown on large screens throughout the sanctuary: children under a Christmas tree, a new baby in a crib, a little girl kissing her mother.
Framed photos of the family members sat on long tables just inside the church entrance alongside some of the smallest victims' favorite toys: a Minnie Mouse doll, a small plastic horse, a soccer ball, a race car.
The viewing at the church came a day after another flash flood trapped 17 hikers in a scenic canyon outside Tucson. Rescuers had to pluck some of the hikers, including a 4-year-old boy, from a mountain creek swollen by floodwaters Sunday, but everyone survived.
In the deadly flooding more than a week earlier, Hector Miguel Garnica, 26, was the last member of the family to be found but was positively identified through his DNA just in time to be included in the funeral Mass.
His wife, Maria del Carmen Raya Garcia, was killed as they celebrated her 27th birthday, along with their three small children: Hector Daniel, 7, Mia, 5, and Emily, 3.
Also killed was Raya Garcia's mother, Selia Garcia Castaneda, 57; Raya Garcia's brother Javier Raya Garcia, 19; her sister Maribel Raya Garcia, 24; Maribel's daughter Erika Janel Camacho Raya, 2; and Jonatan Leon Villanueva, a grandson of Selia Garcia who would have turned 13 next month.
The group was swept away when a flash flood from a thunderstorm upstream rushed through the swimming area in Tonto National Forest. Authorities have said the family had no warning.
Those who knew Hector Garnica said he was a hardworking family man whose positive demeanor was widely known at the numerous restaurants that employed him as a cook over the years in the town of Cave Creek, a town outside Phoenix.
Maria Raya Garcia was known for her kind manner and deep dedication to her own job at a local restaurant kitchen.
"I thought it was like a dream; I was hoping it wasn't real," said Ray Lopez, kitchen manager at El Encanto restaurant, where she worked.
He recalled Raya Garcia's joy when he and the chef agreed to let her take her birthday weekend off despite a busy schedule.
Lopez said he and the rest of the restaurant staff have been deeply upset by the loss of their friend and co-worker.
"I'm OK when I'm here at home," Lopez said. "When I go there and she's not there - that's when I have a hard time."
Four other relatives survived the flash flood. Esthela Abigail Atondo was rescued, and her aunt Sonia Atondo said her niece still isn't talking about what happened.
"I saw her and hugged her, but she didn't say anything," said the elder Atondo, who traveled from Seattle to attend the funeral. "She didn't want to say anything."
Esthela Atondo was rescued with her husband, Julio Cesar Garcia; their 1-year-old daughter, Marina Garcia; and his 8-year-old son from a previous relationship, Acis Raiden Garcia. The aunt said she did not know the people who died.
"I think it is a thing of God that they were saved," Sonia Atondo said of those rescued. "Our family is very grateful (to Cesar) for saving (Marina). He did what he could, and that was a lot."
___
Associated Press writer Alina Hartounian in Phoenix contributed to this report.
___
Anita Snow is on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/asnowreports and Clarice Silber at https://twitter.com/ClariceSilber .
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
All day in East Texas traffic was backed up thanks to a rising Sabine River in Orange.More >>
All day in East Texas traffic was backed up thanks to a rising Sabine River in Orange.More >>
Flash floods near Redington Pass left more than a dozen hikers stranded Sunday at Tanque Verde Falls, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Flash floods near Redington Pass left more than a dozen hikers stranded Sunday at Tanque Verde Falls, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Check out the photos from the severe weather on Wednesday, April 5.More >>
Images of severe weather from around the Midlands on Wednesday.More >>
Research on brains of 202 former football players found evidence of a disease in nearly allMore >>
Research on brains of 202 former football players found evidence of a disease in nearly allMore >>
Republican leaders are steering the Senate toward a crucial vote on their health care billMore >>
Republican leaders are steering the Senate toward a crucial vote on their health care billMore >>
Legendary rocker Roger Daltrey visits teenage cancer patients in Cleveland.More >>
Legendary rocker Roger Daltrey visits teenage cancer patients in Cleveland.More >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday made the first of two appearances before congressional investigators this weekMore >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner on Monday made the first of two appearances before congressional investigators this weekMore >>
Abortion opponents are challenging a federal restraining order that moves them off a patch of sidewalk in front of a Louisville clinic, the last one performing abortions in KentuckyMore >>
Abortion opponents are challenging a federal restraining order that moves them off a patch of sidewalk in front of a Louisville clinic, the last one performing abortions in KentuckyMore >>
President Donald Trump told a reporter asking questions to be "quiet."More >>
President Donald Trump told a reporter asking questions to be "quiet."More >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is denying that President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with RussiaMore >>
Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner is denying that President Donald Trump's campaign colluded with RussiaMore >>
Congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the U.S. election will this week have their first opportunity to hear from someone in President Donald Trump's innermost circle: son-in-law Jared KushnerMore >>
Congressional investigators probing Russia's meddling in the U.S. election will this week have their first opportunity to hear from someone in President Donald Trump's innermost circle: son-in-law Jared KushnerMore >>
Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes asideMore >>
Politically ambitious pups and kittens: Put your resumes asideMore >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>
White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, ending a tumultuous six-month period as one of the major voices of the Trump administration.More >>