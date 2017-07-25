US safety board to detail findings of deadly NY train crash

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File). FILE- This Feb. 6, 2015, file photo shows the electrified third rail, bottom, that runs next to Metro-North Railroad tracks in Valhalla, N.Y. Federal investigators have concluded that a fiery crash between a commuter tra...

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and JENNIFER PELTZAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Federal safety investigators will present their findings following a commuter rail crash that killed six people in the suburbs of New York City in 2015.

The National Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

A U.S. official tells The Associated Press that investigators have concluded an unusual rail design contributed to the death toll in the February 2015 Metro-North Railroad crash.

The official says about 340 feet (100 meters) of electrified rail pierced the train after it struck an SUV at a crossing in Valhalla, New York.

The official wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke to the AP on Monday on the condition of anonymity.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which operates Metro-North, says it will closely review any safety recommendations made by the NTSB.

