1 injured in shooting in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person was shot early Tuesday morning in Jeffersontown.
Police were called to the 10400 block of Falling Tree Way at about 4 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital from the scene, according to MetroSafe.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.
